Tagged black bear released in North Alabama by Department of Conservation and Natural Resources

From @OfficialOutdoorAlabama on Facebook

Summer is the time when you’re most likely to see a bear on the move, according to the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

Posted: Jul 12, 2019 4:57 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources says its Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division is working with Auburn University to conduct research on black bears in the state.

The department posted a photo to Facebook on Friday showing one of its staff members, Kelly Murphy, with a bear right before its release in North Alabama.

According to the department, bears are trapped, safely sedated and fitted with tags and transmitters before being released and after being weighed and measured. It says ice is used to keep the bear cool while it’s being worked with, and data collected gives insights on bear population size, movements and helps with management decisions for the growing population.

Summer is the time when you’re most likely to see a bear on the move, the department says. If you see a bear, you can report it here.

