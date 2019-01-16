Tad Cummins expected to be sentenced in federal court Wednesday

A former teacher who took his then 15-year-old student from Tennessee to California is set to be sentenced in federal court on Wednesday.

Tad Cummins pleaded guilty on April 4, 2018 to federal charges of obstruction of justice and crossing state lines to have sex with a minor when he kidnapped Elizabeth Thomas. The two were on the road for 39 days before they were caught on April 20, 2017 in a remote cabin near Cecilville, California. While on the run investigators believed Cummins and Thomas could be in the Tennessee Valley after Thomas' cell phone pinged off a tower in Decatur.

In a court filing by Cummins’ attorney on Tuesday, he argues that “The suggested Guidelines punishment of 30 years, which will effectively become a sentence of life in prison, is far greater than necessary to achieve the sentencing goals.” Dumaka Shabazz, the assistant federal public defender representing Cummins, goes on to say that the “recommended sentence of 360 months” as posed in the advisory guideline range is also “greater than necessary to satisfy the statutory objectives of sentencing under 18 U.S.C. § 3553(a).

Shabazz concludes that “a sentence of 120 months is sufficient but not greater than necessary to serve the statutory purposes of sentencing.”

The sentencing is scheduled for 2 p.m. in federal court in Nashville.

Cummins faces state charges in Tennessee as well.