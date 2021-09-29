Taco Bell double murder suspect had warrants in Colbert County

The suspect in a double homicide at Taco Bell in Guntersville had warrants for his arrest on drug trafficking and paraphernalia charges in Colbert County, according to officials.

Colbert County Sheriff Frank Williamson confirmed Wednesday that Kevon Yenovi Williams, 23, has warrants for trafficking marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Williams is being held without bail in Marshall County on a capital murder charge.

That charge stems from the fatal shooting of two people — 19-year-old Elias Gaspar Escobar of Boaz and an unidentified 17-year-old male — in the restaurant’s parking lot around 8 p.m. Sept. 23. Williams was arrested Sept. 24, with a preliminary hearing set for Oct. 20.

Williamson said they have placed a hold on Williams, meaning if the capital murder charge is reduced and a bond amount is set, Williams will be transferred from the Marshall County Detention Center to the Colbert County Detention Center.