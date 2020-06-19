Taco Bell: Not serving Decatur police officer an ‘unintentional mistake’

Many WAAY 31 viewers reached out to us about a viral Facebook post concerning a Taco Bell location in Decatur.

According to the information in the post, employees at the Taco Bell on 6th Avenue refused to serve a Decatur Police Department officer one afternoon last week.

The post said the on-duty police officer was in a patrol car and pulled up to the drive-thru. The post said employees inside the building hid from the officer and refused to take an order.

We asked Decatur police about it, and the department said:

“Yes, as far as we know, this occurred,” said Emme Long, department spokeswoman. “An on-duty officer attempted to order food in the drive-thru and was not served.”

We reached out to Taco Bell’s corporate office, and a spokesperson said it was a mistake caused by faulty equipment.

“We are deeply appreciative of the men and women who serve and protect our communities and our country,” said Alec Treffers, public relations for Taco Bell Corp.

“The franchisee who operates this location looked into this matter and found that this was an unintentional mistake due to the drive-thru sensors not activating.

The restaurant team is working to repair the issue and make things right.”