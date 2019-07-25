Table saw sold exclusively at Lowe's recalled due to fire hazard

A type of table saw sold exclusively at Lowe's Home Improvement is being recalled nationwide. About 258,000 units were sold in the United States and 990 were sold in Canada.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) issued the nationwide recall for the 10" table saws (PCX362010) sold by Porter Cable. The commission said "the motor can overheat, creating a fire hazard."



"Chang Type has received 61 reports of the table saw motors overheating and causing fires," the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission stated.

Chang Type, the company that makes the saws, received 61 reports of the saws over heating and causing fires, according to the CPSC. "One consumer reported reported smoke damage to their home," the report stated.

The saws were sold nationwide from June 2016 through September 2018 for $100 and $180 and were manufactured in Taiwan.

CPSC said anyone with the saw "should immediately stop using the recalled table saws and contact Chang Type for a refund.