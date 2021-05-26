TVA will maintain lake access points in North Alabama

Plants are thriving with all the sunshine we've been having recently. While it's great for all of our gardeners and farmers, it's not that great for our reservoirs and people trying to enjoy the lakes. WAAY 31 learned what the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) will do to keep plants under control on lakes this summer.

TVA will treat the front part of the water by access points from June 2nd all through September. They want to make sure aquatic plants don't get out of hand and overrun all the public docks and access points.

“It completely gets rid of boat access, there’s just no way to get into, no way for people to access the lake," said TVA Program Manager, Stephen Turner. "If it gets around a boat house or something, it just impedes access and we lose a lot of our recreation value to the lake.”

Lake Guntersville brings in fishermen from all over the world. Turner said they want to make sure fishermen and boaters are able to continue enjoying it.

“If we don’t maintain at least some bit of access to the reservoir, it does hurt the recreation which really hurts the cities on the lake and a lot of the income potential," he said.

They will only treat areas with herbicides that are 150 ft out from the shoreline by access points. The aquatic plants are bad for access points, however, they're great for fishermen when they're far from the shore.

“It helps fishing because the baitfish get a place to hide, and the brim and all the other predator fish are chasing, they get to hide and they get to survive and the fish grow bigger because of it," said Professional Fisherman Buddy Gross.

The plants will generally overrun areas in shallow water. Gross said it's a helpful tool for people who are boating in new waters.

"Most of the time if you see a grass growing all the way to the top and it’s reaching the top, we don’t need there to be recreation in there anyway, it’s probably shallow," said Gross.

TVA said you can contact them if a public dock or access point is being overrun by the aquatic plants.