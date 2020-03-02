TVA will continue to spill large amounts of water through Wilson Dam

Today, the Tennessee Valley Authority said it's adjusting spillway and water levels to keep up with mother nature.

TVA told WAAY31 it's doing this in preparation for more rain this week. As of Monday, TVA was pulling 1 million gallons of water per second through Wilson Dam. The Tennessee River in Florence is down below flood stage right now. It was above flood stage for about a month.

"It's still dangerous that's for sure you don't want to go up there without a life jacket or anything like that but it's not too bad," said Cody Harrison, who was fishing on the Tennessee River Monday. "I've seen it worse. It's not as bad as it was two weeks ago."

TVA plans to increase spills through Wilson to 1.4 million gallons per second by Wednesday. Harrison said if you plan to be on the river in these conditions you need to make sure your gear is in check.

"A lot of these guys that are in today these are all locals they've seen this river in the worst condition," said Harrison.

TVA is warning people to use caution if you’re on the river and watch for debris. Harrison said he wouldn't be on this part of the river when it's over flood stage.

"Right now is too too bad it's nothing like it was when it was really rolling flooded a few weeks ago when the water was in this parking lot you wouldn't want to be down there at all," said Harrison.

TVA said people can expect to see water levels fluctuate for the next few days, depending on rain totals. TVA told WAAY31 the 2020 rainfall record for February was 0.03% short of breaking a 131 year record.