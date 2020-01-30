TVA wants public input on proposed solar facility in Lawrence County

The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) wants public input on the potential impacts of a proposed TVA solar facility in Lawrence County.

TVA says the project would encompass about 3,000 acres. The agency wants input on environmental issues that should be addressed.

According to TVA, the purpose is to address potential environmental effects associated with building, operating and maintaining the facility. These include things like water quality, air quality, soil erosion, threatened and endangered species, transportation, safety, land use, historic and archaeological resources and solid and hazardous waste.

Public comments must be submitted by Feb. 28. You can submit these by emailing esmith14@tva.gov or mailing them to Elizabeth Smith, NEPA Specialist, Tennessee Valley Authority, 400 W. Summit Hill Drive, WT 11B-L, Knoxville, TN 37902.

TVA says all comments received, including names and addresses, will become part of the project administrative record and be available for public inspection.