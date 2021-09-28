TVA to require coronavirus vaccinations for employees

The Tennessee Valley Authority announced Tuesday that employees will be required to be vaccinated for Covid-19.

They must be fully vaccinated by Nov. 22.

The decision is based on an executive order “and additional guidance received from the Safer Federal Workforce Task Force for federal employees,” said Scott Fiedler, TVA spokesman.

"We are currently working on developing the specific processes and procedures needed to implement this new requirement, including the development of a secure system through which employees will document their vaccination status.”