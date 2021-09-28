Clear

TVA to require coronavirus vaccinations for employees

They must be fully vaccinated by Nov. 22.

Posted: Sep 28, 2021 12:15 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Tennessee Valley Authority announced Tuesday that employees will be required to be vaccinated for Covid-19.

The decision is based on an executive order “and additional guidance received from the Safer Federal Workforce Task Force for federal employees,” said Scott Fiedler, TVA spokesman.

"We are currently working on developing the specific processes and procedures needed to implement this new requirement, including the development of a secure system through which employees will document their vaccination status.”

