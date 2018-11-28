TVA records second-highest peak power demand

The Tennessee Valley Authority said this morning's peak power demand, was the second-highest for November. It's only the third time the authority has been above 26,000 megawatts in November. WAAY 31 learned what you can do to keep your energy bill low this winter.

"22 degrees this morning was a little bit of a shock. I thought yesterday at 27 degrees was cold. Today was really cold," said Michelle Tolomeo.

Tolomeo just moved to Huntsville from California six months ago. The cold weather here caught her a bit off guard. She said she's already turned on her heat.

"It's set about 69 right now so we're just tryna figure it out."

The Tennessee Valley Authority said you should keep your thermostat at 68 degrees, or whatever's key to you, but pick a temp and leave it there.

"So you're not heating your house up and then cooling it down and then heating it up. Save a little money," said Austin Aberle.

While helping people save money on their bill is something the TVA strives to do they're also in the business of ensuring their systems don't get overloaded. A spokesperson said if that were to happen they would bring on additional generators or purchase power from sister utilities in the region.

For now customers told WAAY 31 they're going to keep their thermostats where they're at unless it gets colder.

"Well more when I need a sweater," said William Kerr.

TVA said they have an onsite meteorologist that closely monitors the weather so they can be sure they have enough power to supply to all of their customers. They told us for every one degree you drop your temperature you can see savings up to three percent.