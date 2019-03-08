Tennessee Valley Authority preps for more rain

The Tennessee River in Florence is still one foot above flood stage, but it's down by about nine feet since last week. Now, the Tennessee Valley Authority is preparing for more rain in the Shoals and across their entire system.

TVA said Wilson Dam is currently spilling a little less than 2 million gallons of water per second, but they expect large flow volumes for at least the next week, if not longer. TVA said they are now back to preparing for more rain after a little break.

All of the tributaries that were storing water from February's flooding are now being released. On Friday, TVA officials said Florence could expect two inches of rain throughout the weekend. They said the Tennessee River should not begin to rise and should remain at about 19 feet, which is one foot above flood stage.

People who are still trying to recover from flood damage said they're worried more rain could halt their progress.

"There are so many people in this area that want to volunteer and help as much as they can and with that rain coming in, it slows work down," said Amber Gregory, whose home was damaged in Nathan Estates. "We can't get supplies or dry wall in here. It's just hard to start putting the pieces back together when there is so much rain coming."

TVA said flooding from February is still impacting all 49 of their dams. They said, right now, the strategy is to move as much water as possible before more rain comes.

Officials said they will be monitoring the rainfall over the next week and will change their forecast every six hours. They also said with high flow rates and debris, people should avoid the river or use extreme caution on the river.