TVA plans to reinforce Pickwick Dam in 2019

A 4.4 magnitude earthquake hit parts of northeast Tennessee on Wednesday. The Tennessee Valley Authority said it has checked all of their facilities in Tennessee and there is no damage.

TVA told WAAY 31 it knows the threat of an earthquake is very real, especially for the dams and facilities near the New Madrid seismic zone, which includes northwest Alabama.

The New Madrid Fault line is located in Missouri and the last time it shifted was in the 1800s. TVA said in 2019, it plans on reinforcing Pickwick Dam by moving earth, creating berms and putting rock on the south side.

"It's sorta scary to find out it was that close," said Frankie Tubbs, who lives in the Shoals.

Tubbs said he's used to bad weather, living in north Alabama, but not used to an earthquake. He said it's a little concerning that a 4.4 magnitude earthquake hit near Decatur, Tennessee. Tubbs said he is glad to hear that TVA will be reinforcing Pickwick Dam, just in case the New Madrid were to shift again.

"They need to be prepared, because Memphis is real close to that fault," said Tubbs.

Memphis is only about a three hour drive from the Shoals, and others said they're glad TVA is taking a proactive approach to a possible threat.

If an earthquake does happen, do not run outside. Instead, get under a sturdy table and hold on until the earth stops shaking.