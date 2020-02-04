TVA opens spillways ahead of expected rainfall

The Tennessee Valley Authority is preparing for the rain expected in North Alabama.

Tuesday it said its flowing more water out of 5 dams.

Some of the gates are open and you can see water rushing through the spillway.

A TVA spokesperson said the flow at Guntersville is 524,000 gallons per second.

By Thursday, they plan to increase that number to 715,000 gallons per second.

Because of that, the TVA is asking you to be extremely cautious on the water as water levels change.

People I talked to said they're used to seeing these preparations ahead of rain and storms.

"When there’s either been a big rain or before a big rain, lots of gates open, lots of flow going," said Debbie Derums, Guntersville resident.

The TVA also says if you live on the water, check docks to make sure equipment is secure, and move items away from the shoreline.