TVA offers free workshops on how to save money on your power bill

The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) is offering free, virtual workshops on how to save energy and reduce your power bill.

"During COVID-19, the virtual workshop is a safe way to learn about what is driving your home’s energy costs and the steps you can take, such as installing insulation, weather stripping, duct sealing and energy-efficient lightbulbs, to save money each month,” TVA said in a statement on Monday.

You can also complete a workshop survey to receive a free Home Energy Starter Kit.

To register for one of the workshops, click here. TVA provided the following list of available times and dates: