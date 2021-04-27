TVA 'hardens infrastructure' since deadly April 27, 2011 tornadoes

The Tennessee Valley Authority is looking back on how it responded to the April 27, 2011 tornadoes and how they've changed their business over the last decade to help keep the lights on during severe weather.

TVA now has a new building that can withstand an EF-5 tornado. Inside it, they've put some of their most important equipment to make sure the power stays on if another strong storm hits.

"I didn't know if my family was ok. They live in Madison, we didn't know exactly where the storm had hit," said Browns Ferry Nuclear Power Plant Site Vice President Matthew Rasmussen.

Rasmussen wasn't alone in that feeling on April 27, 2011. He and most of North Alabamians feared the worst as tornadoes tore through the area.

"I couldn't get in touch with my wife or my three young children at the time. We just didn't know. So you went hours without knowing 'are they OK, are they safe," said Rasmussen.

Rasmussen had to work that day. He's now the plant site vice president at Browns Ferry Nuclear Plant. But 10 years ago, he was an operator in the control room.

"I think that night I got home about 3 or 4 in the morning, my wife was there, we had a candle lit in the dining room and a peanut butter and jelly sandwich on the table. I remember we worked a whole lot for the next month or so as we brought the units back up online and TVA was able to repair the transmission lines," said Rasmussen.

Thanks to people like Rasmussen, 98% of TVA customers who lost power had it restored within one week. The storm knocked down 108 transmission lines, cutting power to 850,000 North Alabamians.

"There wasn't like a whole, 'oh we got to go reinvent this' because the site and the team responded so well to the event," said Rasmussen.

To keep something like this from happening again, TVA has made some changes; using this tornado as a learning experience.

"We still used this as an opportunity to learn to make tweaks, make modifications to really improve our response to a future event," said Rasmussen.

Including creating a flex building - a structure that can withstand up to an EF-5 tornado - the same kind that hit North Alabama ten years ago.

Improving technology and hardening the TVA infrastructure to prevent widespread power outages is all part of the plan to make sure the next time a tornado hits, you'll still be able to turn the lights on in the days to follow.

About ten million people across 80,000 square miles rely on TVA and their equipment for power.