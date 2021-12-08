Clear

TVA launches emergency response survey for residents near Browns Ferry Nuclear Plant

Posted: Dec 8, 2021 3:17 PM
Posted By: Jessica Barnett, Alisa Sample

The Tennessee Valley Authority has launched a survey to determine how residents near Browns Ferry Nuclear Plant respond during emergency situations. 

The survey area includes individuals who live within 10 miles of the nuclear plant. Limestone County EMA said the information gathered will allow TVA and the counties within the 10-mile Emergency Planning Zone to update plans and procedures. 

The information will also be available in the annual TVA calenders mailed to residents in the area.

Click here to access the survey. 

