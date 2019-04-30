TVA adding a 63,000-square-foot facility to Muscle Shoals property

The Tennessee Valley Authority has picked the Shoals to be home to a new 63,000-square-foot facility that will play a vital role in all of TVA's projects.

Construction crews are currently building a $13.6 million warehouse on Reservation Road in Muscle Shoals. TVA said the warehouse will store large parts for dams and other power sources, but repairs will also be made to parts in-house.

Jeff Geofkeemer walks the TVA trails every week. He's been wondering what's being built.

"I like to watch things go up like that," said Geofkeemer.

TVA said it picked the Shoals for the warehouse because of its central location, and it will cut down on costs because everything will be located under one roof.

The project will be done by August, according to TVA officials.