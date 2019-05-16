Clear

TVA files motion to dismiss lawsuit from Nuclear Development over Bellefonte deal

A federal judge in Huntsville said he'll rule on the lawsuit dismissal issue soon.

Posted: May. 14, 2019 3:17 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

We're waiting to learn if a lawsuit filed against the Tennessee Valley Authority will continue.

TVA filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit brought by Nuclear Development, the Chattanooga firm that wanted to buy Bellefonte Nuclear Plant.

TVA stopped the deal in the 11th hour last year, claiming the company didn't file for the permits needed to finalize the sale. Nuclear Development said it didn't need permits for that part of the process.

Below is a statement sent to WAAY 31 from TVA spokesperson, Jim Hopson:

"TVA filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit brought by Nuclear Development after the failure to conclude the purchase agreement on the property. The purchase contact contained a clause that prevents either party from executing the contract if it were to create an illegal situation. Because Nuclear Development did not pursue and receive the Nuclear Regulatory Commission permission to transfer the construction licenses on the nuclear facilities as required by the Atomic Energy Act, the purchase agreement could not be completed. Our goal throughout this process has remained getting the Bellefonte property back into productive use so we look forward to the court’s decision so we can move forward."

