Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts

TVA: Wilson Dam pumping 3 million gallons of water per second after 10 days of rain

Wilson Dam on Feb. 25, 2019

The Tennessee River crested at 29 feet in Florence and should start falling eventually.

Posted: Feb. 25, 2019 1:36 PM
Posted By: Breken Terry

TVA gave an update Monday on conditions after last week’s rain and flooding in North Alabama.

James Everett, TVA Manager of the River Forecast Center, said Wilson Dam in Muscle Shoals recorded 13 ½ inches of rain in the last 10 days.

Water is being stored in Pickwick and East Tennessee reservoirs.

The Tennessee River crested at 29 feet in Florence and should start falling eventually, Everett said.

Wilson Dam is spilling 3 million gallons of water per second on Monday. On Saturday, it was at 3.5 million gallons per second.

Wheeler Dam is spilling 2.8 million gallons of water per second.

The Pickwick Dam in Hardin County, TN, has had the highest spill rate so far with 3.7 million gallons of water per second, Everett said.

All 49 of TVA’s dams are being utilized.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 57°
Florence
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 55°
Fayetteville
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 55°
Decatur
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 55°
Scottsboro
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 57°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events