TV producer fired for referring to Tom Brady as 'Known Cheater'

The graphic with the reference was shown during a newscast. The produce called it a "joke."

Posted: Jan. 31, 2019 7:38 AM
Posted By: Bill Young

A newscast producer for the CBS affiliate television station in Pittsburgh was fired after he wrote "Known Cheater" on a graphic under New England Patriot quarterback Tom Brady, according to the Pittsburgh Tribune Review.  The producer, Michael Telek, later took to Twitter and wrote about his termination and called the graphic a "joke."  There is a long rivalry between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New England Patriots. The Steelers have the most Super Bowl wins, but the Patriots will tie the record if they beat the Los Angeles Rams at the Super Bowl this weekend in Atlanta.

The graphic might have been a veiled reference to Brady's involvement in the "deflategate" scandal from several years ago. He was accused of ordering the deflation of several balls during the AFC Championship against the Indianapolis Colts, a game the Pats won 45-7. Brady was suspended for four games the following football season.

