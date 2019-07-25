TRAFFIC ALERT: Truck on fire, closes northbound lanes of I-65 in Cullman

Photo Gallery 1 Images
A fire is causing delays on Interstate 65 in Cullman.
The northbound lane of I-65 is closed at mile marker 305 at County Road 22 in Cullman, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.
The southbound lanes have re-opened, but expect heavy traffic and lengthy delays. ALEA State Troopers, ALDOT, and cleanup crews are on scene.
WAAY 31 viewer Andrea Mattox sent us this photo of a crane truck on fire.
Please seek an alternate route.
