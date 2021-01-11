TRAFFIC ALERT: Slick, icy road conditions reported in Limestone County

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office is reporting some potentially treacherous road conditions in the area due to Monday's winter weather.
See the info below:
District 3 in Limestone County reporting icy conditions on bridges and overpasses. Please use extreme caution.
— Limestone EMA (@LimestoneEMA) January 11, 2021
⚠️District 4 Commissioner LaDon Townsend is reporting very slick roads and bridges in his district. He is encouraging everyone to please use extreme caution when traveling the roads. pic.twitter.com/dJVGqiG0KU
— Limestone County, AL - Gov’t (@LimestoneCounty) January 11, 2021