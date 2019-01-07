Marshall County Coroner Marlon Killion says he has been called to a wreck on Hwy. 431 in Guntersville on the causeway heading in to Albertville.
He said he has no other information at this time.
Traffic in the area is slow, so avoid the area if possible.
Related Content
- TRAFFIC ALERT: Possible fatal wreck in Guntersville near Albertville
- Roundabout might help Guntersville traffic
- Albertville woman killed in weekend wreck
- Person shot in Albertville
- New Traffic Cameras installed in Guntersville
- Wrecked 18-wheeler blocks Florence traffic
- Man charged in Albertville shooting
- Fatal motorcycle wreck near UAH
- Dogs responsible for fatal attack in Guntersville are put down
- Highway 72 wreck slows down morning traffic
Scroll for more content...