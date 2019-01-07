Clear

TRAFFIC ALERT: Possible fatal wreck in Guntersville near Albertville

Avoid the area if possible

Posted: Jan. 7, 2019 5:18 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Marshall County Coroner Marlon Killion says he has been called to a wreck on Hwy. 431 in Guntersville on the causeway heading in to Albertville.

He said he has no other information at this time.

Traffic in the area is slow, so avoid the area if possible.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 60°
Florence
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 63°
Fayetteville
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 61°
Decatur
Few Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 60°
Scottsboro
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 63°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events