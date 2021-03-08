Part of I-565 re-opens after gravel spill

The Huntsville Police Department reports that eastbound Interstate 565 lanes, west of Greenbrier Parkway, are back open after being closed due to a gravel spill.
Update as of 12:14 p.m.
Posted: Mar 8, 2021 12:03 PM
Updated: Mar 8, 2021 12:15 PM
