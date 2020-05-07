TRAFFIC ALERT: Part of Hobbs Island Road 'impassable' due to accident

The Huntsville Police Department reports Hobbs Island Road near Hyatt Drive is impassable due to a traffic accident.
Police will be diverting traffic on Hobbs Island south of Cap Adkins until further notice.
