The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office reports that multiple agencies responded to a single-vehicle wreck with injuries on northbound Interstate 65 near Exit 28 in Hartselle.

At 9:45 p.m., the Alabama Department of Transportation reported the scene was cleared.

Medical evacuation helicopters from Florence, Scottsboro, Cullman and Vanderbilt responded.

