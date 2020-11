UPDATE: The roadway is back open.

From earlier:

One eastbound lane at Highway 72 and Moores Mill Road and Moores Mill south of Hwy. 72 to Harris Hill Boulevard is blocked due to an accident.

Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services said one patient is being taken to Huntsville Hospital ER in critical condition.

Webster said a man was ejected from his vehicle, and that it was the only vehicle involved.

Avoid the area if possible.

Stay with WAAY 31 for updates.