TRAFFIC ALERT: Ford Chapel Road to close for skybridge construction

Beginning on Saturday, January 18, 2020, Ford Chapel Road will be closed for approximately eight weeks.

The road is being closed so construction work can be completed on the Skybridge from Sparkman 9th Grade Academy to Sparkman High School.

The road is scheduled to reopen on March 2, 2020.

Madison County School leaders encourage drivers not to drive through the parking lots of Sparkman 9 or Sparkman High.

"This would put our children at risk. Student safety is our number one priority," emphasized Tim Hall., Madison County Schools Director of Public Relations.

"We realize this is an inconvenience," Hall continued, "However, in the long run, the project will provide safety for children and a quicker route across the road."

For years, traffic on Ford Chapel Road has been stopped or altered so students could walk from one school to the other.

Ford Chapel Road was designed to be an access to Jeff Road.

Once this skybridge project is complete, that road will be used for its original purpose.