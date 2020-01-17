Clear
TRAFFIC ALERT: Flipped trailer causing delays on I-565 in Huntsville

Posted: Jan 17, 2020 4:24 PM
Updated: Jan 17, 2020 4:51 PM
Posted By: Sydney Martin, Josh Rayburn

Huntsville police are responding to an overturned truck trailer on eastbound I-565 EB near Sparkman Drive.

The roadways is expected to be closed until 5 p.m.

Avoid the area if possible.

Use caution if you cannot.

