TRAFFIC ALERT: Flipped trailer causing delays on I-565 in Huntsville

Huntsville police are responding to an overturned truck trailer on eastbound I-565 EB near Sparkman Drive.
The roadways is expected to be closed until 5 p.m.
Avoid the area if possible.
Use caution if you cannot.
