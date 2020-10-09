TRAFFIC ALERT: Fatal crash closes I-65 lanes in Morgan County

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office reports that Alabama State Troopers are investigating a fatal wreck on southbound Interstate 65 near mile marker 315.
Deputies are closing southbound I-65 at Lacon Exit 318 and diverting traffic to Hwy. 31 South.
Avoid the area if possible. Use caution if you cannot.
