TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes of eastbound I-565 now open in Madison County

11:50 a.m. update: All lanes are now open.

From earlier:

The Madison Police Department reports that eastbound Interstate 565 from Wall Triana to Governors West will be shut down for several hours Thursday as a sign is repaired.

The Alabama Department of Transportation said a truck hit the signs at Exit 14/15 on I-565 about 5 a.m. Thursday.

Drivers entering Madison are advised to take the County Line Road exit, then go north on County Line Road to Hwy. 72.

The Huntsville Police Department reports traffic is highly congested in the following areas: EB I565 from County Line Rd to Wall Triana, Hwy 20/Madison Blvd EB lanes, and the area of Old Madison Pike and Slaughter Road.

Avoid the area if possible.

Use caution if you cannot.

Check traffic HERE