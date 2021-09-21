Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts

TRAFFIC ALERT: County Line Road northbound shut down by wreck

Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes as first responders work to clear the scene.

Posted: Sep 21, 2021 5:52 PM
Posted By: Jessica Barnett

Huntsville Police Department has closed northbound lanes on County Line Road near Madison Boulevard due to a traffic collision.

Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes as first responders work to clear the scene.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 78°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 84°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 74°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 75°
Fort Payne
Mostly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 74°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events