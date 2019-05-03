Clear
TRAFFIC ALERT: Accident closes southbound lanes at Memorial Parkway/Green Cove

Motorists should expect delays in this area.

Posted: May. 3, 2019 3:04 PM
Updated: May. 3, 2019 3:27 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Huntsville Police Department says a traffic accident has occurred at Memorial Parkway/Green Cove.

All southbound lanes are closed.

Avoid the area if you can.

