2 dead, 1 hurt in Madison wreck

Avoid the area if possible.

Posted: May 28, 2019 3:50 PM
Updated: May 28, 2019 4:39 PM
Posted By: Kody Fisher

The Huntsville ambulance service said two people are dead in a two-vehicle wreck at Balch Road and Maple Ridge Boulevard in Madison.

Alabama State Troopers say it was a head-on collision, and both cars ended up in a creek. The two people who died were in the same car.

One of victims is under 18 years old.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital but is expected to be OK.

