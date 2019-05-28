2 dead, 1 hurt in Madison wreck

The Huntsville ambulance service said two people are dead in a two-vehicle wreck at Balch Road and Maple Ridge Boulevard in Madison.
Alabama State Troopers say it was a head-on collision, and both cars ended up in a creek. The two people who died were in the same car.
One of victims is under 18 years old.
The driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital but is expected to be OK.
