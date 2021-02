2 people have been transported to Huntsville Hospital by Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. after a dump truck overturned on a car at U.S. 72 and Moores Mill Road.

Authorities tell us the driver of the car and the driver of the dump truck are the two who have been taken to the hospital.

No fatalities are reported.

Huntsville police report the south part of the roadway is closed.

Avoid the area if possible.

Use caution if you cannot.