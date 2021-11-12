TOC now offering services in new Huntsville Hospital tower

The Orthopaedic Center is now offering inpatient and outpatient surgical services in Huntsville Hospital’s new Orthopedic and Spine Tower.

Located at 200 Sivley St., just steps away from Huntsville Hospital’s main building, the 375,000-square-foot tower aims to meet the needs of patients across North Alabama for years to come. Through a joint affiliation, TOC and Huntsville Hospital are now working to offer sophisticated care in a regional facility that serves North Alabama and beyond.

“The new Orthopedic & Spine Tower has provided us a unique opportunity at TOC to further establish ourselves as the region’s premier provider in orthopedic care,” said Dr. Christopher Parks, TOC joint replacement surgeon.

Parks said the tower features advanced equipment and technology as well as large, state-of-the-art operating rooms, allowing for simple and complex joint replacement cases. There’s also a simple check-in process and improved programs that have been redesigned for the tower, he said.

“Our total joint patients will have every tool available for their success,” Parks said. “I’m excited to be able to perform joint replacements in a facility that’s truly unmatched in the region.”

