TOC awards athletes of the year

Two seniors are awarded the TOC Athlete of the Year.

Juanita Monterio-Pai and Seth Brown received $1000 dollar checks and yard signs from the TOC staff in a social distance fashion!

Both athletes are hoping to be an example for high schoolers, showing them hard work pays off.

"Super excited and I hope to be an example to younger kids its possible for academic and athletics to do both, so I just want to help others, and let them know if you do well in academics and athletics it will take you far." Juanita said.

"It means a lot to me an my family, at JP2, a lot of other athletes could have gotten this award too, so blessed and honored to be athlete of the year," Brown added.