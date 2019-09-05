TNF Lee High School falls to rival Mae Jemison High School

Thursday Night Football at Milton Frank Stadium between the Lee High Generals and the Mae Jemison Jaguars.
The Jags took home the victory against rival the Generals 37-7.
Take a look at the highlights from Thursday's game and an one-on-one interview with Jaguars Cle Tanner.
