TNF Lee High School falls to rival Mae Jemison High School

FINAL: Mae Jemison 37 Lee 7

Posted: Sep 5, 2019 10:45 PM
Updated: Sep 5, 2019 10:51 PM
Posted By: Lauren Cavasinni

Thursday Night Football at Milton Frank Stadium between the Lee High Generals and the Mae Jemison Jaguars. 

The Jags took home the victory against rival the Generals 37-7. 

Take a look at the highlights from Thursday's game and an one-on-one interview with Jaguars Cle Tanner.

