TN AMBER Alert cancelled after 1-year-old boy found safe in Georgia

UPDATE: Caylen Williams was found safe in Evans, Georgia, where authorities also arrested his mother, Lakeshia, on a Parental Kidnapping charge.

PREVIOUS STORY: The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a statewide AMBER Alert for a 1-year-old boy from Monroe County, Tennessee. Caylen Williams was last seen with his non-custodial mother, Lakeisha Williams, 22, who faces a Parental Kidnapping charge with the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

Caylen was last seen wearing a shirt with cartoon characters, shorts and black boots. Investigators say he was taken from Tellico Plains, Tennessee by Williams.

If you have information regarding the location of Caylen or Williams, you are asked to call TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at 423-442-3911.

Investigators say they do not have a vehicle description or direction of travel for Williams.