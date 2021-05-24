TJ Finley commits to Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) - Former LSU quarterback TJ Finley is transferring to Southeastern Conference Western Division rival Auburn. Finley announced his decision Monday with a video posted on social media. Finley started five games last season as a freshman. The former three-star recruit passed for 941 yards with five touchdowns against five interceptions. It’s unclear if he’ll have a chance to compete with Bo Nix for the starting job. Nix has started every game for Auburn his first two seasons under coach Gus Malzahn, who was replaced by Bryan Harsin. Nix is currently backed up by Grant Loy and freshman Dematrius Davis.
Former LSU Quarterback transferring to Auburn.
Posted: May 24, 2021 10:13 PM
