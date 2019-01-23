Clear
SEVERE WX: Wind Advisory View Alerts

T.E.A.M. up against bullying

The Harlem Globetrotters will be at the Von Braun Center on Sunday, January 27, 2019 at 3 p.m.

Posted: Jan. 22, 2019 10:45 PM
Posted By: Lauren Cavasinni

Hoop Green is spending some time off the court around Huntsville before the Harlem Globetrotters hit the hardwoods on Sunday.

She went to Holy Family School to teach the students a new anti-bullying program called T.E.A.M. Up at School. 

Hoops had volunteers from the crowd represent each of the letters in the T.E.A.M acronym, Talk, Empathize, Ask, and Mobilize.

She uses the Globetrotters unique ball handling skills and jokes to entertain the kids while they're also learning ways to deal with bullying. 

"It's really important just to encourage the kids to just let them know that they have someone to talk to if they have a problem going on at home or at school just to have a teacher they can talk to, a friend that they can talk to. It's important to have someone to vent to always," Hoops said. 

The T.E.A.M. Up at School Program was designed in coordination with the National Campaign to Stop Violence.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 41°
Florence
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 50°
Fayetteville
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 39°
Decatur
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 39°
Scottsboro
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 42°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events