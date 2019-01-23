T.E.A.M. up against bullying

Hoop Green is spending some time off the court around Huntsville before the Harlem Globetrotters hit the hardwoods on Sunday.

She went to Holy Family School to teach the students a new anti-bullying program called T.E.A.M. Up at School.

Hoops had volunteers from the crowd represent each of the letters in the T.E.A.M acronym, Talk, Empathize, Ask, and Mobilize.

She uses the Globetrotters unique ball handling skills and jokes to entertain the kids while they're also learning ways to deal with bullying.

"It's really important just to encourage the kids to just let them know that they have someone to talk to if they have a problem going on at home or at school just to have a teacher they can talk to, a friend that they can talk to. It's important to have someone to vent to always," Hoops said.

The T.E.A.M. Up at School Program was designed in coordination with the National Campaign to Stop Violence.