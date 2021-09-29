New fire station being built to replace decades old one in Decatur, $3M project

A new firehouse is being built in Decatur right now.

City officials say it will replace decades old Station 5, which currently sits at the intersection of Danville Rd and Presbyterian Dr.

"It's our oldest station and it's our busiest station we have in the department," Decatur Fire & Rescue Chief Tracy Thornton said.

The new firehouse is a $3 million dollar project, Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling said, paid for with cash.

There are eight fire stations across the City of Decatur.

Station 5 has been around since the 1960's Chief Thornton says.

The crew there typically responds to more fires, wrecks and medical emergencies than any other firehouse in the city.

That's part of the reason why Chief Thornton and Mayor Bowling say it's time for an upgrade.

The new firehouse will be about a mile away from the current one at Danville and Modus Rds, which is right across from Austin Middle School.

"We didn't want a really commercial looking place," Chief Thornton said. "We wanted something that kind of made it fit in and feel at home with the neighborhood that it's at, so that's where we came up with this idea of this station."

Bill and Juanita Smith live right behind where the new firehouse is being built and say they ready for it.

"I am fine with it," Bill said. "I like it as a matter of fact. I think the fire station is going to be a tremendous asset to our area."

"One thing, we'll have security they'll be close by if we need them," Juanita said. "My neighbor and I have decided that when they move in we are going to go over and make friends, take cookies and welcome them into the neighborhood."

The goal Chief Thornton says it to hopefully be able to be in the new firehouse by the end of this year.