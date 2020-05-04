Take 5 to Give $5: CARE Center feeding Madison County families

During the coronavirus pandemic, The CARE Center is providing free meals to families and children in Madison County.

The free lunches provided by The CARE Center mean so much to single father Paul Johnston.

"It helps us out a great deal because I'm disabled and I have a hard time making meals and they are used to eating two meals a day at school," said Johnston.

Not only are the meals nutritious, but also it gives them a chance to enjoy the weather.

"We have little picnics at home and bring our meals home and have a picnic on the porch, so it's a nice thing," Johnston said.

The CARE Center Executive Director Andrea Bridges said they are the only non-profit organization that provides food and financial assistance for the entire Southeast Madison County area.

Once a week, they feed 130 children through their bags of blessings ministry. In April, they served 59 more families at their food pantry than they did in February, before the coronavirus pandemic.

"Perhaps, they are essential employees having to work and they have children at home they are now having to provide childcare and that can impact anybody's budget," said Andrea Bridges.

The CARE Center isn't receiving their normal revenue because their thrift stores are closed, So they decided to apply for the Community Foundation of Greater Huntsville's emergency relief fund.

"It will pay for our financial crisis assistance, which includes rent, utilities, medical assistance, those type of financial needs. And we're also able to provide food with that grant.

WAAY 31 is partnering with Toyota and the Huntsville/Madison County Chamber to support Take 5 to Give $5 for the Community Foundation of Greater Huntsville.

Take 5 to Give $5 is a giving campaign to help support non-profits in the greater Huntsville area who are serving on the frontline of the coronavirus response. The initiative is part of #GivingTuesdayNow — a global day of giving on May 5, 2020.

To donate, go to communityfoundationhsv.org or for text to give, text "GiveHSV" to 44-321.