Sylvania man in custody after chase with DeKalb County deputy

The suspect is being held in the DeKalb County Detention Center.

Posted: Feb. 8, 2019 3:14 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

A suspect, 25-year-old Jonathan Robbins of Sylvania, is in custody after a chase with a DeKalb County Sheriff's Office deputy Friday morning around 1 a.m. 

According the sheriff's office, the chase started when a deputy parked at the Buttram’s Crossroads area in Sylvania witnessed a suspicious vehicle take off at a high speed.

During the chase, the sheriff's office says the suspect tried to hit a Jackson County deputy and then hit the front of the DeKalb County deputy’s vehicle.

The chase ended when the suspect's vehicle wrecked in a ditch while crossing the intersection of Highways 71 and 40 in Jackson County, the sheriff's office says.

Robbins was charged with attempting to elude, resisting arrest, four counts of reckless endangerment, third degree criminal mischief and two counts of third degree assault. Robbins is being held in the DeKalb County Detention Center.

