Sylvania man charged with 10 counts of child pornography possession

A Sylvania man faces child pornography charges after a cybertip was received by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

Matthew Austin Scott, 27, was arrested Wednesday and charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography.

The tip said the pornography was downloaded at a residence on Carissa Road in Sylvania, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

The Sylvania and Fort Payne police departments joined the sheriff’s and district attorney’s offices in searching the residence.

The investigation is ongoing and more charges could be filed, according to the sheriff's office.