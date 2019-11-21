Clear

Sylvania School in DeKalb County dismissing early due to water pressure issues

The school will be dismissing early due to the lack of water in areas like the lunchroom and bathrooms.

Posted: Nov 21, 2019 8:14 AM
Updated: Nov 21, 2019 8:29 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Sylvania School in DeKalb County is dismissing early Thursday due to water pressure issues.

DeKalb County Schools Superintendent Jason Barnett says the school will dismiss at 9 a.m. due to the absence of water in areas like the lunchroom and bathrooms. He says the water company received an alarm Thursday morning at 4 a.m., notifying them of low water levels on their tank.

According to Barnett, the water company is searching for the leak. Once it is found, the repair should take around two to three hours.  

