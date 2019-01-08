Clear

Motorcyclist dead after pursuit, crash in DeKalb County

Officer treated and released from hospital

A motorcyclist who crashed into a Sylvania Police car during a Monday night pursuit is dead.

The driver died after crashing into the police vehicle on Hwy. 35 in Section.

Both the driver and the officer were sent to the hospital. The officer was treated and released by DeKalb County Regional Hospital.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating.

