Sylvania High School teacher out after ‘inappropriate behavior’ investigation

A teacher at Sylvania High School is no longer employed after "an internal investigation following an allegation of inappropriate behavior," according to the school system.

The investigation began Friday, said DeKalb County Schools Superintendent Jason Barnett.

Barnett has not provided additional details about the allegations.

He did say all information gathered during the investigation has been shared with local authorities, and that the "DeKalb County Board of Education will fully cooperate with local authorities as needed."

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office now is handling the investigation.

