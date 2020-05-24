Swimmer drowns at Little River Canyon National Preserve

A young man drowned while swimming at the Little River Canyon National Preserve on Sunday.

According to the National Park Service, a 23-year-old man from out-of-state was swimming at Little Falls around 2:15 p.m. when he went below the water.

First responders were on scene within minutes to search for the man. His body was recovered at 3:10 p.m. and was turned over to the Cherokee County Coroner's Office around 4:20 p.m.

The identity of the swimmer is being withheld pending notification of his family.

National Park Service Rangers, Fischer Rescue Service, Fort Payne Fire Department and DeKalb Ambulance Service responded to the scene.