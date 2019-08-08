Clear

Sweep of Morgan County Jail uncovers marijuana, illegal contraband

Photo: Morgan County Sheriff's Office

A team of more than 40 law enforcement officers conducted a sweep of the jail.

Posted: Aug 8, 2019 10:54 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says it conducted a major sweep of the Morgan County Jail on Thursday as part of its effort to combat jail contraband.

The sweep was conducted by a team of Morgan County deputies, jail staff and officers from the Decatur, Hartselle, Priceville and Falkville police departments. 


During the operation, the team of more than 40 law enforcement officers searched the facility and found marijuana and a variety of illegal contraband.

