Sweep of Morgan County Jail uncovers marijuana, illegal contraband

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says it conducted a major sweep of the Morgan County Jail on Thursday as part of its effort to combat jail contraband.
The sweep was conducted by a team of Morgan County deputies, jail staff and officers from the Decatur, Hartselle, Priceville and Falkville police departments.
From @MorganSheriffOffice on Facebook
During the operation, the team of more than 40 law enforcement officers searched the facility and found marijuana and a variety of illegal contraband.
